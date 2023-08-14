Summer Escapes
Emergency crews called to power incident in Middletown

Emergency crews were called to an incident in Middletown on Monday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were called to a power-related incident in Middletown on Monday morning.

The scene was located on Stoneycrest Drive, which is the Stoneycrest Apartments.

A Channel 3 crew at the scene saw a ladder on the ground and a pair of shoes surrounded by yellow caution tape in front of an apartment building.

A neighbor said she heard noises around 10 a.m.

“I heard a ladder sound, like a clanging, and then I lost power,” said Karlee Etter, a neighbor. “Then I heard a sound I didn’t recognize.”

When she went outside, she said she saw a maintenance worker on the ground.

Etter said the worker was unconscious at the time, but later regained consciousness.

No official details were released.

