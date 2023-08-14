Family of suspect shot, killed by police officer speaks out

(WFSB) - For the first time we are hearing from the family of Mike Alexander-Garcia.

He was killed by a West Hartford police officer last week on New Britain Avenue.

The sister of Mike Alexander-Garcia spoke Monday and said that he did not deserve to die.

The family’s lawyers said deadly force should not have been used.

Body camera footage from the incident was released by the Office of Inspector General. Some of the video may be hard to watch.

West Hartford police were trying to stop a stolen Hyundai Elantra with two suspects inside.

Mike Alexander-Garcia was one of them and he ran from police.

He allegedly tried to steal two cars before making his way to Town Fair Tire. He got inside a Toyota RAV4 in a garage bay.

K9 officer Andrew Teeter tried to arrest him. He deployed his K9 into the car and entered the passenger side. You can hear Officer Teeter yell “I’m going to shoot you.”

Alexander-Garcia drove out of the garage bay and hits the K9 police vehicle and a tree before crashing into a utility pole. His family said he was struggling with addiction and substance abuse but did not deserve to die.

“I know Mike was terrified in that car. My brother is dead because the police shot him three times. Three times even though he had no weapon. We are left with the memory of his suffering. I keep hearing his voice. Please don’t kill me,” said Sheelynashary Alexander-Garcia, Mike Alexander-Garcia’s sister.

“At no point in the video does the officer issue a clear command where Mike can do something that would avoid the result that happened,” said attorney Ken Krayeske, lawyer for the family.

According to the West Hartford Police Department’s policy, deadly use of force is justified only when an officer believes the force is necessary to defend the officer or a third person from imminent threat, or arrest or prevent the escape from custody.

Mike Alexander-Garcia’s sister said he should still be alive.

“Mike struggled with addiction but he didn’t deserve to die. He struggled with substance abuse and it was something that was difficult for our family to witness his struggle with those challenges,” said Sheelynashary Alexander-Garcia.

Mike Alexander-Garcia was living in halfway house in Hartford.

The family’s attorneys are running an independent investigation.

The other suspect involved, Lyle Solsbury, was arrested and faces several charges.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the West Hartford Police Department for comment, but has not heard back yet.

