Firefighters battle house fire in Coventry

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Coventry early Monday morning.

The Town of Coventry Fire EMS reported that it responded to the home on Dimock Road around 1 a.m.

Firefighters who arrived first found fire in the corner of a room.

They said they mounted an aggressive interior attack to contain the fire to the one room where it started.

Everyone who was inside safely made it out.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

