Man accused of fighting officers after DUI arrest in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – A man is accused of fighting police officers after being arrested for DUI in Ledyard, according to police.

Police said 32-year-old Edmanuel Rivera, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive in established lane, and failure to have lights lit.

The incident happened Saturday morning at 2:16 a.m. on Route 2 near Foxwoods Casino, police said.

Officers saw Rivera driving westbound with his headlights off.

“The accused was also observed straddling the center line before he was stopped,” said police.

A strong odor of alcohol was coming from the Rivera’s breath, police said.

“A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was administered to the accused which he did not perform to standard,” Ledyard police said.

Rivera was then arrested, according to police.

He began to fight officers as they tried to take him into custody.

“After a brief altercation, the accused subsequently became compliant and was placed in handcuffs,” said Ledyard police.

Ledyard officers and Rivera were checked and cleared by medical services, police said.

Rivera was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London court on Monday.

