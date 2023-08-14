Summer Escapes
Man shot multiple times at condo complex in Hamden

WFSB File
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot multiple times at a condominium complex in Hamden over the weekend.

According to Hamden police, they responded to The Regency Hill Condominiums on Pine Rock Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

They said they found a 32-year-old Hamden man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives processed the scene.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with what was described as serious injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Hamden detectives at 203-230-4000.

