Man turns himself in on manslaughter charge for Meriden crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Meriden in March.

Johnathan Reyes, 32, of Meriden, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Johnathan Reyes turned himself in on charges for a deadly crash that happened in Meriden on March 12, 2023. (Meriden police)

According to Meriden police, Reyes was behind the wheel of a 2021 Acura TLX that crashed into another Acura in the area of 141 Main St. in South Meriden on March 12 around 3:30 a.m.

The crash led to the death of 53-year-old Denisse Acosta, who needed to be extricated from her own Acura ILX by firefighters. Acosta was transported to MidState Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Acosta had been heading west on Main Street and slowed to make a turn into her driveway.

Reyes, who also lives in the area, also traveled west on Main Street, but had been driving at 80 mph, police said. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

They said Reyes came up behind Acosta and hit her driver’s side door as she turned.

Police said Reyes was in the eastbound lane and had been trying to pass Acosta.

Reyes was given a court date of Aug. 25.

He posted his $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.