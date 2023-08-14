Summer Escapes
Motorcyclist drives through annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village

Constantinos Karamanakis, 23., of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man from Southbridge, Mass. was arrested after ignoring closed road signs and officers signals, driving onto a parade route in Plainfield.

Plainfield was celebrating the annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village when 23-year-old Constantinos Karamanakis entered the route.

Police say numerous roadways were closed along the parade route to ensure the safety of the public and the parade participants.

Karamanakis failed to obey a stop sign and disregarded the signal of an officer to gain entry to the parade route on his motorcycle.

Officers were able to locate Karamanakis based on the description of his motorcycle and a “Red Devil Motorcycle Club” patch.

Police say he became uncooperative during the investigation, pulling away from an officer conducting a pat down.

Karamanakis was placed under arrest and searched. Police found a bandana with a padlock attached to it utilized as a makeshift bludgeon.

Karamanakis was placed under arrest and charged with failure to obey stop sign, disobeying the signal of an officer, interfering with an officer, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

