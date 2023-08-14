Summer Escapes
Multi-vehicle crash impacts morning traffic on I-91 in Rocky Hill

An overnight crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill involved multiple vehicles.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved multiple vehicles impacted traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Rocky Hill.

Video from a Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the scene between exits 22 and 23 overnight,

The crash happened around midnight on Monday near exit 23.

The traffic impact was for drivers who headed south on the highway.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

