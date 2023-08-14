Race for Hartford mayor is heating up

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Quite a few people want to be Hartford’s next mayor.

Mayor Luke Bronin is not seeking re-election.

During a recent debate there were eight candidates.

Connecticut’s capitol city has challenges. Man who live there are poor.

There are neighborhoods with rundown buildings and blight.

“If we could create a system in which more people can own here in the city and keep that money generating in the city, we could build wealth and middle-class communities,” said Arunan Arulampalam.

Arulampalam is the endorsed Democratic for mayor. He said home ownership in the city is only 24-percent, the lowest in the state.

Arulampalam works for Hartford’s Land Bank, which redevelops vacant buildings.

Senator John Fonfara has raised the most money and is the only candidate running campaign ads. He has 36 years in the state legislature. He was also born and raised in Hartford.

“Thing we are facing more than ever right now is gun violence, those are all symptoms of our poverty. And if you look at neighborhoods where gun violence is happening right now Susan, they’re happening where the highest poverty exists,” said Fonfara.

There has been new development, a convention center downtown, and Dunkin’ Park.

But that has not been enough to improve the quality of life for many residents.

Eric Coleman also wants to be mayor. He spent 22 years in the state legislature and much of his career as a judge. He agrees poverty and crime are plaguing the city.

“We have been penny wise and pound foolish when we did away with after school programs. We need to expand the network of centers and venues, to put young people under the influence of responsible adults,” Coleman said.

Nick Lebron, a Democrat on the city council who is running for mayor puts it this way: “We can no longer hope and pray for a better Hartford.”

The primary is September 14, less than a month away. There is one republican running in the general election.

There is a candidate forum Tuesday night on housing and homelessness.

Race for Hartford mayor

