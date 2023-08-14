Savannah Bananas bring sold out world tour to Hartford Monday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford is going to the bananas Monday, when the Savannah Bananas arrive in the city to bring a ton of excitement for fans.

The event, the Banana Ball World Tour, is making a stop at Dunkin’ Park, where it will perform in front of a sold-out crowd.

The team is known for its creative dance moves and entertaining plays that keep fans on the edge of their seats the whole time. It’s also what has made the team so popular, with more than 3.5 million followers on the social media app TikTok.

Banana ball isn’t a traditional baseball game. The fast-paced game includes its own unique set of rules such as no bunting, batters stealing first base, and fans catching foul balls for an out.

The roster features two Connecticut natives: Vincent Drubeis of Trumbull and infielder Jackson Olson from New Milford.

Olson, known as “The Greatest Showman,” just returned to the field last week. He was out for 28 days due to a fractured jaw from getting hit in the face with a ball.

Monday marked the first time the exhibition baseball team has ever come to Hartford.

Last year, it did a 70-city tour which sold out every single night. In addition, it sold out games at its home stadium in Savannah, GA for the past 6 straight years.

