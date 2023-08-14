Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Woman who died following canoe capsizing identified by DEEP
A state trooper was hurt when the trooper's cruiser was rear-ended on I-84 east in Hartford on...
State police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, trooper injured
Michael Dunton and David Francis Fratini were among three people charged in a rental car fraud...
3 arrested in rental car fraud case at Bradley Airport that resulted in employee being struck
WFSB weather
Technical Discussion: A Nice Day, More Rain Tomorrow
Constantinos Karamanakis, 23., of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
Motorcyclist drives through annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich