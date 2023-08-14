A tornado touched down in Litchfield County over the weekend
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROXBURY, CT (WFSB) – A tornado touched down in Litchfield County over the weekend, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.
A short tornado happened Saturday around 9 p.m. in Roxbury, said the NWS Albany.
The tornado was rated as EF-0.
The NWS said more detailed information on the tornado will be released Tuesday morning. A statement and storm report will be sent out.
