WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – TSA officers found a stun gun in a woman’s carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport, officials said.

Officers found it during a security screening last week.

State police confiscated the stun gun, said officials.

TSA of New England reminded travelers to pack stun guns in your checked bag.

On Wednesday, @TSA officers @Bradley_Airport detected this stun gun in a woman's carry-on bag during security screening. @CT_STATE_POLICE responded and confiscated the item. Pack these in your checked bag! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/pHjdOH0fE4 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) August 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.