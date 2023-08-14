Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Vernon Police Association unanimously votes “no confidence” in Mayor, Town Administrator, Assistant Town Administrator

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Association voted unanimously in having no confidence that the mayor, town administrator, and assistant town administrator can effectively manage and support the department.

“In a vote of 39-0, with no abstentions, each member of the Association cast their vote of “no confidence,” the association said in a statement.

The say recent contract negotiations and arbitrations are some of the factors in their decision.

The recent contract negotiations, arbitration, and subsequent efforts by Town Administration to vacate the decision of the arbitrators were just some factors leading to this vote. The Association has continued to bargain in good faith, even after the Town chose to take us to court, but our efforts have been totally ignored.

Vernon Police Association

Town Administrator Mike Purcaro says negotiations fell through due to bullying and intimidation.

This was expected and consistent with the aggressive bullying and intimidation tactics that have been deployed during the negotiations, which is part of the reason negotiations broke down in the first place and the contract ultimately went to arbitration.

Town Administrator Mike Purcaro

He also says the town is doing its due-diligence by taking the police association to court.

The reason it is going to court is, during the arbitration process, errors were made by attorneys involved which raised concerns with the award being legally defective. Therefore, the town is simply doing its due diligence by asking the court to review the decision.

Town Administrator Mike Purcaro

They association also says that Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro, and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek, have failed to address staffing issues.

The department is understaffed by 20%, according to the Vernon Police Association.

This staffing crisis has placed a significant burden on our members who are frequently forced to work outside of their normally scheduled hours and/or on their regular days off. This creates health, safety, and quality of life concerns for both our members and the citizens of this community.

Vernon Police Association

They also say the police department building is in disrepair, and officers are embarrassed of the conditions.

Insects and rodents frequent our locker rooms, windows leak into the locker rooms flooding officer’s lockers, floor tiles are cracked - creating tripping hazards, sound proofing panels once secured onto interview rooms walls are now falling off, and wires and cables are clearly exposed.

Vernon Police Association

Pacuro says the town is concerned with the accuracy of statements being made.

We continue to have serious concerns with the accuracy of statements being made, and the spinning of information.

Town Administrator Mike Purcaro

Read the full statement here:

Vernon Police Association Unanimously Votes “No Confidence” in Mayor Dan Champagne, Town...
Vernon Police Association Unanimously Votes “No Confidence” in Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek.(Vernon Police Association)
Vernon Police Association Unanimously Votes “No Confidence” in Mayor Dan Champagne, Town...
Vernon Police Association Unanimously Votes “No Confidence” in Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek.(Vernon Police Association)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Middletown
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry And Comfier Monday
Generic Water
Woman who died following canoe capsizing identified by DEEP
Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford

Latest News

Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry And Comfier Monday
Constantinos Karamanakis, 23., of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
Motorcyclist drives through annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village
Velocity data also shows a couplet (red and green) aka rotation near Bridgewater.
National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in southern Litchfield County
A firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at home on Ridgewood Road...
Firefighter hospitalized after responding to house fire, Second floor of home collapses