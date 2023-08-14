Vernon Police Association unanimously votes “no confidence” in Mayor, Town Administrator, Assistant Town Administrator

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Association voted unanimously in having no confidence that the mayor, town administrator, and assistant town administrator can effectively manage and support the department.

“In a vote of 39-0, with no abstentions, each member of the Association cast their vote of “no confidence,” the association said in a statement.

The say recent contract negotiations and arbitrations are some of the factors in their decision.

The recent contract negotiations, arbitration, and subsequent efforts by Town Administration to vacate the decision of the arbitrators were just some factors leading to this vote. The Association has continued to bargain in good faith, even after the Town chose to take us to court, but our efforts have been totally ignored.

Town Administrator Mike Purcaro says negotiations fell through due to bullying and intimidation.

This was expected and consistent with the aggressive bullying and intimidation tactics that have been deployed during the negotiations, which is part of the reason negotiations broke down in the first place and the contract ultimately went to arbitration.

He also says the town is doing its due-diligence by taking the police association to court.

The reason it is going to court is, during the arbitration process, errors were made by attorneys involved which raised concerns with the award being legally defective. Therefore, the town is simply doing its due diligence by asking the court to review the decision.

They association also says that Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro, and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek, have failed to address staffing issues.

The department is understaffed by 20%, according to the Vernon Police Association.

This staffing crisis has placed a significant burden on our members who are frequently forced to work outside of their normally scheduled hours and/or on their regular days off. This creates health, safety, and quality of life concerns for both our members and the citizens of this community.

They also say the police department building is in disrepair, and officers are embarrassed of the conditions.

Insects and rodents frequent our locker rooms, windows leak into the locker rooms flooding officer’s lockers, floor tiles are cracked - creating tripping hazards, sound proofing panels once secured onto interview rooms walls are now falling off, and wires and cables are clearly exposed.

Pacuro says the town is concerned with the accuracy of statements being made.

We continue to have serious concerns with the accuracy of statements being made, and the spinning of information.

Read the full statement here:

Vernon Police Association Unanimously Votes “No Confidence” in Mayor Dan Champagne, Town Administrator Mike Purcaro and Assistant Town Administrator Dawn Maselek. (Vernon Police Association)

