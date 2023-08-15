Summer Escapes
Armed suspect shot by Meriden officer in 2021 finally served warrant

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An armed suspect shot by a Meriden officer more than 2 years ago was finally served an arrest warrant after months of failed attempts, police said.

Kenneth Strothers, 27, was charged with first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and interfering with an officer.

Kenneth Strothers was served an arrest warrant more than two years after he was shot by a Meriden officer during an arrest attempt.(Meriden police)

On Feb. 12, 2021, Meriden police said they were involved in an operation to arrest Strothers.

The suspect, however, fled while armed with a handgun.

Police said that as Strothers tried to steal a nearby vehicle, he was encountered by one of their officers. They said Strothers threatened to shoot the officer, which caused the officer to discharge his firearm.

Strothers was struck once in the abdomen, police said. He was treated for his injuries and has been incarcerated since the incident.

The Inspector General’s Office ultimately ruled that the officer-involved shooting was justified under Connecticut law.

When the investigation was completed, Meriden police said they were responsible for submitting the arrest warrant for Strothers for his actions on Feb. 12, 2021.

“At the time of this incident, Strothers was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Meriden police said. “Upon getting the arrest warrant signed, the Meriden Police Department made several attempts to serve the warrant on Strothers over the last several months that have been unsuccessful.”

Police said Strothers had reportedly been refusing transport to the court to be processed on his warrant.

On Aug. 9, Strothers was transported to the Judicial District of New Haven where he was charged and arraigned on the charges.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

