Changes coming to Capital Community College

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students returning to Capital Community College in Hartford may see some big changes.

The cafeteria may shut down and library hours will be cut.

Officials said there was not enough money in the state budget and now the college is forced to make painful cuts.

The union for school staff along with students said if they do not get more funding, the cafeteria will be replaced with vending machines.

Library hours will be cut on weekends and there will be less tutoring and career services.

They are urging Governor Ned Lamont and lawmakers to dip into reserves and spend $130 million to keep important services from being cut.

“Connecticut state college is failing because hundreds of direct students facing services on our campuses are being cut due to Governor Ned Lamont and the failure of our legislators to fund our CSCU system,” said Seth Freeman, President of SEIU Local.

Lawmakers Eyewitness News spoke to have concerns about depleting reserves, but they agree there is a problem and there needs to be a long-term solution.

