CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies

The CT DOT put up signs to warn drivers to check for spotted lanternflies and eliminate the pests if they're found.(CT DOT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State transportation officials warned drivers to be on the lookout for an invasive pest.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the infamous spotted lanternfly is on the move.

“We have signs up at all rest areas reminding motorists to check their vehicles,” the DOT posted to social media. “If you see this infamous hitchhiker, take matters into your own hands – or feet. It’s important to destroy these unwelcomed guests as they can cause severe damage to trees and other crops.”

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported that populations of the pest were found in Fairfield and New Haven counties so far.

“The spotted lanternfly is a new plant pest to the United States and represents a threat to Connecticut’s environment, residential areas, and agricultural interests, particularly forests, orchards, vineyards, and nurseries,” the CAES said.

More information about the spotted lanternfly can be found on the CAES’s website here.

