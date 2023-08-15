Derby alderman who is running for mayor charged in Jan. 6 riot

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Derby Alderman with hopes of becoming the city’s next mayor was charged for his role in the January 6 riots in 2020.

Gino DiGiovanni appeared in federal court on Tuesday where he was charged with four misdemeanors.

Those charges include two counts of entering and remaining on restrictive grounds, one count of disorderly and destructive conduct on capital grounds, and another of picketing and parading on capital grounds.

If he is convicted on all counts, there is a possibility he could serve up to three years in prison.

He was released after his court appearance with the orders to stay away from the District of Columbia, other than court, and to turn over any guns and his passport.

Outside the courthouse DiGiovanni says he did nothing wrong.

“I think the evidence will show I’m innocent and I stand by that,” said DiGiovanni.

He was elected alderman ten months after the January 6 riot. He’s now running for mayor after getting the endorsement from the Republican Town Committee.

The Republican mayoral primary is two weeks away on September 12.

The criminal complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, so his next court appearance will be held there.

