East Lyme High School students learn vehicle maintenance with the National Guard

East Lyme High partners with the National Guard
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Students in East Lyme will get some new hands-on learning this school year.

East Lyme High School has a new partnership with the National Guard.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn this,” said Jacob Palermo.

Palermo is starting his freshman year at East Lyme High School.

“The opportunities are boundless,” said Emily Frost, CT National Guard Warrant Officer.

Palermo is a hands-on learner and thinks something like this may be for him.

“They are currently bleeding the brake system on a forklift. One of the maintenance procedures that they do on equipment serviced in the shop,” Frost said.

There is a new partnership between East Lyme High and Camp Nett.

For six weeks, 12 students will travel to a facility like this one.

They will learn the ins and outs of maintenance on vehicles used by the National Guard.

“There’s always a need for good mechanics,” said Frost.

Not only will students be working on vehicles in this course, but there is also an aviation component as well.

They’ll be going to Connecticut National Guard facilities to get an understanding of how to work on helicopters.

“Kids and families are just looking at careers a little differently right now,” said East Lyme High School Assistant Principal David Fasulo.

Fasulo said fewer students are choosing the four-year college route and the trades are making a comeback.

“Sometimes it doesn’t compute into understanding it fully until you have that hands on training,” Frost said.

Students will work on a variety of National Guard vehicles.

They will gain new skills and the Guard may gain some new recruits.

“I started off as a floor mechanic and now I have the opportunity to run my own shop,” said Frost.

“There’s a lot of options for me. This will help me in my dream,” Palermo said.

