GRAPHIC: Body camera footage released of Middletown officer-involved shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The state released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Middletown last week.

The incident happened August 12 around 6:33 a.m.

Middletown police are talking the shooting at 4 p.m. You can watch it live below:

Middletown police received a complaint about noise and breaking glass at 195 Liberty Street, officials said.

Detective Karli Travis responded in a marked police cruiser.

As Travis approached the premises she was confronted by 52-year-old Winston Tate, state officials said. Tate was holding a hammer.

“Tate charged at Detective Travis and a violent struggle ensued,” the Connecticut Inspector General’s Office said. “During this struggle, Detective Travis discharged her firearm multiple times.”

Tate was wounded and retreated into 195 Liberty Street, said state officials.

“Additional Middletown officers arrived and surrounded the premises at 195 Liberty Street,” said the state.

Tate was taken into custody and taken to Hartford Hospital. He was released from the hospital on Monday, the state said.

Police said Tate was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Travis was taken to Middlesex Hospital for injuries. She was treated and has been released, according to the state.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing by the inspector general’s office.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.