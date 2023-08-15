Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar

(WFSB) – A Hartford police officer was charged for an alleged sexual assault at a Block Island bar over the weekend, according to authorities.

Hartford police said officer Justin Damone was charged with sexual assault for an incident that happened at Ballard’s Beach Club. He was off-duty at the time.

Rhode Island State Police notified Hartford police of Damone’s arrest.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody opened an internal affairs investigation, the department said.

Damone was suspended without pay as the criminal and administrative investigations are conducted, police said.

Damone is a four-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department.

No further information was available.

