Hartford public schools host free backpack giveaway

4th annual backpack giveaway in Hartford
By Marc Robbins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford public schools hosted a free backpack giveaway on Tuesday.

The giveaway was held at the XL Center for the first time. Volunteers say it was a bit of an adjustment to get everything set up, but once they had a system down, things ran smoothly.

Nuchette Black-Burke is the chief of community outreach for Hartford Public schools. She her team helped distribute roughly 35,000 backpacks.

“My team has it down to a science,” said Black-Burke.

Students and parents attended the event.

“I got four kids, because they go to church with me, they couldn’t come with me, so I’m taking something for them,” said Maxine Thomson from Hartford.

Those who attended were also able to pick up other school supplies and get information about parental and educational groups.

Hartford’s first day of school is set for August 29.

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said t expect ongoing shower chances through the end of the week.
Block Island - WFSB file
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Middletown incident - WFSB
Crime impact on hospitals in Hartford
HVAC.
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said t expect ongoing shower chances through the end of the week.
Derby alderman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
