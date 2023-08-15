How hospitals in Hartford are handling an uptick in gun violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Monday night, Hartford recorded its 28th homicide of the year when a man was shot and killed on Granby Street.

The uptick in violence means hospital staff have been busy treating patients.

Eyewitness News learned how hospitals are handling the patient volume.

“We’re obviously trained to deal with this and to see these sort of injuries but with that being said, it’s never easy when you lose someone in the emergency room, when you lose someone in the operating room,” said Dr. Daniel Ricaurte, Acute Care Surgeon at Hartford Hospital.

Ricaurte is among the physicians taking care of the most critically ill and injured patients that come through the hospital’s doors. Among them, victims of gun violence.

“Certainly we’ve seen an uptick over the last couple of months. More in my three years here that I’ve seen at Hartford Hospital,” Ricaurte said.

There have been 28 homicides in Hartford so far this year.

That is compared with 25 homicides this time last year.

Though Hartford Hospital has a level 1 trauma facility, there are many challenges that come with treating victims of gun violence.

“Obviously it’s all hands on deck. Especially we’ve seen an uptrend in multiple patients coming in simultaneously so that makes it challenging from the logistics of working to accommodate them in the er to multiple operating rooms and anesthesia teams and where they go afterwards including the intensive care unit,” said Ricaurte.

The hospital’s intervention staff work very closely with community partners to help connect people with the resources needed for once families leave the hospital.

“Not only to try to prevent patients from having to be back here at the hospital, which is unfortunately a common theme sometimes but also to try to reduce the number of folks that get affected by the violence in the state,” Ricaurte said.

This comes as Hartford police are asking for the public’s help following Monday night’s deadly shooting in the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue.

“We are really asking this is a heavily populated neighborhood. If anybody has anything. If anybody has a ring camera if anybody saw or witnessed the car. Please reach out to us,” said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni with the Hartford Police Department.

