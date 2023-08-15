LEAP program helps make sure students can stay in class

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Department of Education is looking to help make sure students can stay in class with a program.

It’s called the Learner Engagement Attendance Program, or LEAP.

The department described it as a home visit model with the goal of increasing school attendance among students who struggle with regular school attendance.

It was a program that came as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the peak of the previous school year, the department reported that it saw 120,000 students not attend school on a regular basis.

Since it put LEAP in place, it said it has seen results.

“We recognize how important that is for students social, emotional and mental health,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, commissioner, Department of Education. “To be together with their peers and their educators, that’s why it’s so important to make sure they’re there.”

Federal COVID relief funds, $17 million dollars, is being used to fund the program.

