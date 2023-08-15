Summer Escapes
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death

Brandon Maynard.
Brandon Maynard.(CCSU Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in the death of a Central Connecticut State University student earlier this year.

Brandon Maynard, 22, of Danbury, was charged with manslaughter second-degree and sale of narcotics.

School officials said 21-year-old Saradina (Sara) Redman was found unresponsive in her campus dorm on February 26.

The senior was studying Bio-molecular science. She was from Indonesia, the university said.

Maynard was apprehended by police in Danbury on August 9. He was then taken to the Central Connecticut State University Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant, school officials said.

“President Zulma Toro once again expresses her condolences to the Redman family for their loss and extends her gratitude to the dedicated staff of the university police department for pursuing this case,” the university said.

Counseling is available. Those interested can call 860-832-1926.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

