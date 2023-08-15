Summer Escapes
Man killed in Hartford shooting

Hartford police cruiser
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was killed in a shooting in Hartford Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue around 7:06 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police said there is another crime scene in the area of 205 Lyme Street.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

