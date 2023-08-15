New Haven Board of Ed. member discusses recent school hack

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following last week’s $6 million cyber hack on New Haven Public Schools, a New Haven Board of Education member said the board were one of the last to know and were not properly informed about the attack.

Each board member did receive a call from the superintendent an hour before last week’s announcement.

However, board member Darnell Goldson said the call only stated that $6 million was stolen but did not provide any details about the investigation or what was going to happen next.

In a brief press conference Monday, Goldson said that the attack is not on the agenda for tonight’s board meeting.

He also wrote a statement saying that in his opinion he believes this was not a hack and that this was the result of a careless and poorly thought-out financial control system.

Last week, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he plans to work with outside companies to strengthen the school’s cybersecurity systems, but Goldson said it’s too little too late.

“The mayor’s been there for four years, he should’ve did that a long time ago. I’m concerned about the way we run our finances for a long time. This just at the end of the day validates my concerns,” Goldson said.

Monday night’s board of education meeting started at 5:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News is working to speak with Elicker to get his response.

