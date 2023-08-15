School bus routes impacted by Swing Bridge closure in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Bus routes for Region 17 students are going to look a little different this school year.

The Swing Bridge in Haddam is closed Sunday through Wednesday mornings for road work.

The project impacted bus routes at the end of last school year and will continue to have an impact on routes this year.

Families had to drop off and pick up their kids at a church parking lot on the east side of the river. The buses transported kids to school via the Arrigoni Bridge.

That was originally the plan for this year, but parents spoke out saying they weren’t a fan of the plan.

“We really just wanted them to take the opportunity to test the normal methods,” said parent Jackie MacKnight.

MacKnight lives on the east side of the bridge and her two kids go to school on the west side.

“It was a little bit of a fire drill making sure we could all get up there,” said MacKnight.

The district tested the driving through the typical bus stops using the Arrigoni Bridge, and they found that they could still get the kids to school on time.

The district also came up with a plan in case both bridges were closed at the same time.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Jeffery Wihbey says:

“The bus will need to take Exit 70 off I-95 and then Routes 156, 82, and 151 until they reach Haddam neck.”

Region 17 students go back to school August 30. Specific bus routes should be released later this week.

