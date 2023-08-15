Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

School bus routes impacted by Swing Bridge closure in Haddam

Swing bridge closure in Haddam impacts bus routes
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - Bus routes for Region 17 students are going to look a little different this school year.

The Swing Bridge in Haddam is closed Sunday through Wednesday mornings for road work.

The project impacted bus routes at the end of last school year and will continue to have an impact on routes this year.

Families had to drop off and pick up their kids at a church parking lot on the east side of the river. The buses transported kids to school via the Arrigoni Bridge.

That was originally the plan for this year, but parents spoke out saying they weren’t a fan of the plan.

“We really just wanted them to take the opportunity to test the normal methods,” said parent Jackie MacKnight.

MacKnight lives on the east side of the bridge and her two kids go to school on the west side.

“It was a little bit of a fire drill making sure we could all get up there,” said MacKnight.

The district tested the driving through the typical bus stops using the Arrigoni Bridge, and they found that they could still get the kids to school on time.

The district also came up with a plan in case both bridges were closed at the same time.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Jeffery Wihbey says:

“The bus will need to take Exit 70 off I-95 and then Routes 156, 82, and 151 until they reach Haddam neck.”

Region 17 students go back to school August 30. Specific bus routes should be released later this week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Woman who died following canoe capsizing identified by DEEP
A state trooper was hurt when the trooper's cruiser was rear-ended on I-84 east in Hartford on...
State police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, trooper injured
Michael Dunton and David Francis Fratini were among three people charged in a rental car fraud...
3 arrested in rental car fraud case at Bradley Airport that resulted in employee being struck
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said torrential rain and isolated flooding are possible on Tuesday...
Technical Discussion: An alert as heavy rain returns tonight, impacting the Tuesday morning commute
Constantinos Karamanakis, 23., of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
Motorcyclist drives through annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said torrential rain and isolated flooding are possible on Tuesday...
Technical Discussion: An alert as heavy rain returns tonight, impacting the Tuesday morning commute
Millions stolen from New Haven's school system
New Haven Board of Ed. member discusses recent school hack
Hartford police cruiser
Man killed in Hartford shooting
WFSB File
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar