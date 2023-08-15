School districts push to improve classroom air quality

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – There’s a push from school districts around the state to improve air quality in classrooms, which would make them safer for children.

In April, 20 school districts received a total of $56 million in state grants to upgrade their HVAC systems.

It’s part of a strong push from the state to improve the air your children breathe.

The Bernard family said they spends summer days biking through Ellington.

“We need to make sure we have clean air for these kids,” said Jay Bernard, who lives in Ellington.

Bernard is a teacher who said he wants his young son and daughter to breathe in fresh air outside, and inside at school.

“If the air quality is poor and there is not enough ventilation, then you’re talking about kids not being in school and missing opportunities to be educated and have that connection,” he said.

Three schools in Ellington are getting the big upgrade from the state grants.

Taxpayers in town will have to front 45 percent of the project.

They voted overwhelmingly in favor of it.

“The environment is important,” said Dr. Scott Nicol, Ellington superintendent. “So, if we can have air that is a bit cooler that’s dehumidified, that is cleaner and people can breathe better, they’re obviously going to learn better.”

Newington, which was not part of April’s funding, was also working on brand new air quality upgrades.

Construction already started.

Other districts were in the design phase and planned to break ground next summer.

The American Lung Association released its State of the Air Report this year, which looked at pollution data from 2019-2021. In Connecticut, the report gave New Haven County a “C” grade for particle pollution. Hartford County received a “B.”

At Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Prof. Laura Mutrie said she was glad to hear air and children were priorities. She’s part of the school of health sciences and believes poor air leads to learning problems.

“Some of the indoor pollutants that could be involved in air quality in the classroom could be a contributor to things like attention deficits, which we know is going to lead to problems with learning,” Mutrie said. “They can have all kinds of interruptions to their learning processes.”

Not every district received money for an upgrade.

UConn Health said it knows the air isn’t great in every school.

It said it provided hundreds of air filters to teachers in the last 3 years, built by UConn students.

“Air pollution impacts basically every part of our body, so from how we feel to how our brains think, certain levels of air pollution lead to less focus in the classroom,” said Misty Levy Zamora, UCONN Health.

“You do it and hope you do it well and that it’s money well spent,” Bernard said.

