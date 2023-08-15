Underage woman charged with drunk driving after driver reports her driving ‘all over the road’

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A woman under the age of 21 was arrested for drunk driving in Ledyard, according to police.

Police charged Janelly Cruz, 20, of Groton, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21, operating with an out-of-state license beyond 60 days, and failure to drive right.

Officers were patrolling the area of Center Groton Road around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed several vehicles stopped in the road near Woodview Drive.

“A motorist reported that the accused was driving ‘all over the road,’” Ledyard police said in a news release. “Upon travelling behind the accused’s vehicle, she was observed speeding up, braking, and slowing down. The accused was also travelling side-to-side and crossing the double-center lines. The vehicle was stopped.”

Upon making contact with Cruz, police said a strong odor of alcohol was found emanating from her breath.

A standardized field sobriety test was administered, which they said she failed.

“The accused possessed a Massachusetts license, but has lived in Connecticut for over a year,” police reported. “As a result, the accused was arrested. The accused was transported to Ledyard Police Department where she was processed under the listed charges.”

Her bond was set at $500 and she was given a court date of Sept. 19 in New London.

