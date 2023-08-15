Summer Escapes
Underage woman charged with drunk driving after driver reports her driving ‘all over the road’

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A woman under the age of 21 was arrested for drunk driving in Ledyard, according to police.

Police charged Janelly Cruz, 20, of Groton, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21, operating with an out-of-state license beyond 60 days, and failure to drive right.

Janelly Cruz was arrested for drunk driving in Ledyard on Aug. 15, according to police.
Officers were patrolling the area of Center Groton Road around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed several vehicles stopped in the road near Woodview Drive.

“A motorist reported that the accused was driving ‘all over the road,’” Ledyard police said in a news release. “Upon travelling behind the accused’s vehicle, she was observed speeding up, braking, and slowing down. The accused was also travelling side-to-side and crossing the double-center lines. The vehicle was stopped.”

Upon making contact with Cruz, police said a strong odor of alcohol was found emanating from her breath.

A standardized field sobriety test was administered, which they said she failed.

“The accused possessed a Massachusetts license, but has lived in Connecticut for over a year,” police reported. “As a result, the accused was arrested. The accused was transported to Ledyard Police Department where she was processed under the listed charges.”

Her bond was set at $500 and she was given a court date of Sept. 19 in New London.

