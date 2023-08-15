Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middletown incident - WFSB
Roof inspectors shocked by power lines at Middletown apartment
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for isolated showers tomorrow and Thursday.
Technical Discussion: Clouds, drizzle continue through the day
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year
Constantinos Karamanakis, 23., of Southbridge, Massachusetts.
Motorcyclist drives through annual VJ Day parade in the Moosup village

Latest News

Changes coming to Capital Community College
Changes coming to Capital Community College
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month