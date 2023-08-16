Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

1.56 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Gree is issuing a recall of 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.
Gree is issuing a recall of 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Gree is issuing a recall of 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.

The home appliance company says the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

“Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers,” said the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 42 models of dehumidifiers have brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The products were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for anywhere from $110 and $400.

For full recalled model numbers visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Gree-Recalls-1-56-Million-Dehumidifiers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Reports-of-At-Least-23-Fires?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breaks of sunshine this PM, a few showers possible
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year

Latest News

Generic airplane photo
Upfront airline pricing could be rolling back
A photo of a car break-in in Plainville
Plainville police: 29 cars broken into or stolen in the past month
Police lights generic
Yale student woke up to intruder in their bedroom, police say
Changes could come to flight ticket price listings
Changes could come to flight ticket price listings