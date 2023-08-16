1.56 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WFSB) - Gree is issuing a recall of 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.

The home appliance company says the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

“Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers,” said the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 42 models of dehumidifiers have brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The products were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for anywhere from $110 and $400.

For full recalled model numbers visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Gree-Recalls-1-56-Million-Dehumidifiers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Reports-of-At-Least-23-Fires?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.