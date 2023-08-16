Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say

Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A child has died after she was hit by a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old girl was waiting for the bus with her brother, emerged from between two cars and was hit by a bus, police said.

The 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 a.m. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement about the girl’s death: “We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year
unsettled weather - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breaks of sunshine this PM, a few showers possible
Brandon Maynard.
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death

Latest News

FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
Westport police say a man visited Awesome Toys twice and stole items both times.
Police seek man caught on camera stealing from toy store
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border
All Gold, Silver, and Bronze level sponsors will receive name recognition on memorial plaque.
Bristol Police Memorial Fundraiser is underway