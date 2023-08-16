Summer Escapes
Back-to-school bash held in New Britain

Parents meet teachers at New Britain back-to-school bash
By Bryant Reed
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Summer is coming to an end and that means the first day of school grows closer.

A back-to-school bash was held in New Britain Wednesday evening.

It was for the Consolidated School District of New Britain students and parents.

The first day of school is 10 days away for New Britain.

It’s the first time families were able to meet and greet their teachers and administrators.

Vendors and community partners were there with information and resources in the community for students.

Alex Ortiz, Principal of Pulaski Middle School, said events like this are important for community building and for a good first impression.

“Families want to get to know who their principals are, especially if it’s a 6th grade student coming in or us at the middle school. It’s important because it builds the bond the right way. Not only for the school, but also in the city as a whole,” Ortiz said.

The event went until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Back to school bash held in New Britain

