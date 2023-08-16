Bristol Police Memorial Fundraiser is underway

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Memorial fund was established in 2023 by the Bristol Police Benevolent Association.

The memorial will serve as a permanent reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that was made by the officers named on the wall.

It will be an area that anyone can visit to pay their respects to.

The City of Bristol Mayor’s Office and Police Department will also take part in the planning and execution of the memorial.

Once the project is completed, any remaining funds will assist with future maintenance of the site.

These funds are managed locally through the Main Street Community Foundation.

Anyone can become a sponsor with donations accepted online, in person, or by mail.

Bristol Police Memorial Fundraiser. (Bristol police)

