Crash closes Rt. 9 southbound in Middletown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crash closed Route 9 southbound in Middletown on Wednesday morning.
A box truck was reportedly involved in a collision near the Cromwell town line around 8:10 a.m.
Police and first responders were dispatched to respond to the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
