Crash closes Rt. 9 southbound in Middletown

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crash closed Route 9 southbound in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

A box truck was reportedly involved in a collision near the Cromwell town line around 8:10 a.m.

Police and first responders were dispatched to respond to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

