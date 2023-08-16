Crash closes Rt. 9 southbound in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN Conn. (WFSB) - A box truck crash closed Route 9 southbound in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

A box truck was reportedly involved in a collision near the Cromwell town line around 8:10 a.m.

Police and first responders were dispatched to respond to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.