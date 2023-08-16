Summer Escapes
Driver sought after crash, disappearance on I-91 in Hartford

State police are looking for a driver who crashed a car on I-91 in Hartford around 1 a.m. and disappeared.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for a driver who crashed a car on Interstate 91 in Hartford, then seemingly disappeared.

Cameras from the state Department of Transportation recorded footage of the crash aftermath on I-91 south near exit 29a around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The highway has since cleared.

Beforehand, however, the crash created chaos as emergency crews cleared it and searched for the driver.

Investigators said they weren’t sure if the car was stolen or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were released.

