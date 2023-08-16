East Haven students learn about aviation and aerospace through after-school program

(WFSB) - An after-school program along the shoreline is literally taking its students’ love of learning to new heights.

“Flying planes in video games is always cool. You think this isn’t supposed to happen. All my life, gravity pulls stuff down, yet this plane is in the air. It always fascinated me,” said Mason LaCroix, an 8th grader.

For LaCroix, that fascination is taking flight.

He is part of a group of 35 students at the East Haven Academy and Joseph Mellio Middle School, focusing on aviation and aerospace.

“They’re super into it, they love learning about it and I don’t even think, at times they realize how much they’re learning,” said Baleigh Toon, teacher.

Teachers Baleigh Toon and Jen Sicignano head up the after-school program, the only aviation explorers’ program for middle schoolers in the country.

“Incorporating science, technology, engineering and math and then having Tweed Airport in our backyard and the different job opportunities that are available,” Sicignano said.

Meeting twice a month, the East Haven Aviation Explorers Program provides kids with hands on tours, including trips to Tweed, meeting Avelo Airlines staff, and even flights down to Baltimore and Orlando where students got to sit in an actual flight simulator to experience how pilots train.

“There’s not many people that can say they’ve flown a plane, my age or even older than me, which is pretty cool,” LaCroix said.

While there’s hands on learning, then there’s really hands on.

“We get onto the runway and she tells me, when I say lift off, I need you to pull the yoke and lift off, and I’m like, I’m actually taking off?” LaCroix said.

Like a flight with a pilot above East Haven.

“We’re in the air and I’m banking it and turning it both ways.”

The students aren’t the only ones learning.

This July, Toon and Sicignano spent a few days at the National Teacher Air Camp in Dayton, Ohio.

They made catapults, launched rockets and picked up new STEM activities and tools to bring back to their students.

“I’ll do anything to incorporate learning and engage students into what they have out there. There’s a huge opportunity for students out there,” Sicignano said.

The hope is the program can eventually follow these middle schoolers to the high school with on-site internships, possibly leading to an aviation career right in their backyard.

“I feel like there is a possibility that this can be something that propels me into the future for job ideas that I can have,” LaCroix said.

Soaring to new heights, with the potential for so many opportunities on the horizon.

“I know I’ve heard a lot of students be like, this has made me want to be in the Air Force, this has made me want to become an engineer,” Toon said. “From here, no pun intended, the sky is limit, the program is really taking off.”

