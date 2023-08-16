Forum held for mayoral candidates to discuss housing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The eight candidates who are running for mayor in Hartford discussed the topic of housing in the capital city at a forum Tuesday night.

A study from AIDS Connecticut shows homelessness increased 30% from 2021-2022.

The forum was hosted by the Journey Home Hartford and the League of Women Voters.

All eight candidates discussed the issues of homelessness and housing in Hartford. Mayor Luke Bronin will not be running for re-election.

Each of the candidates had a different approach on how to handle residents concerns over the lack of affordable housing in the capitol city.

“First thing I would do is shake up the Hartford Housing Authority, who should be taking the lead on this, we actually have a whole department that’s supposed to be doing this,” said candidate Stan Mccauley.

“One of the problems that I foresee is that we need to clearly define what affordable housing is,” said candidate Eric Coleman.

“It’s a hard tough question on just what you have the city do. Everything you do has a bad side or a good side so I don’t expect these guys or gals to have any real answers because if you take from one person and give to another, you cause a problem,” said candidate Mike McGarry.

“One of the actions that I would like to take is ensure the non-profits who are already receiving funding to help those who are in need of affordable housing and transition out of homelessness to ensure that they are working together collaboratively as opposed to in silo to help the individuals in need of affordable housing,” said Giselle Jacobs.

Another topic discussed was preventing and ending homelessness.

“We can if we’re intentional, accomplish this. Helping people get into transitional housing, get on their feet, supports in the facility long enough to where they can have their own apartment,” said state senator John Fonfara.

“Creating that graduated step in between when someone’s ready to leave a shelter, when they have maybe the first job but they can’t quite afford an apartment. Creating some of those dorm style housing,” said candidate Arunan Arulampalam.

“Research shows us that the longer you are in homelessness the more likely you’re going to stay homeless so we have to create a data tracking system in order to categorize and create data to figure out how long our people are being homeless,” said candidate Nick Lebron.

“I will go through all of the shelters and find out how long an individual has been in the shelter, that’s one of the things that need to be done because shelters are temporary,” said candidate Tracy Funnye.

The primary is September 12.

