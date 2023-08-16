Four arrested in weeks-long illegal ATV/dirt bike operation in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into illegal dirt bike and ATV riding in Meriden led to the arrests of four people so far.

Police said Collin Santiago Ramos, 28, Jamie Velazquez-Santiago, 25, Justin Raymond Potts, 28, and Josue Manual Vega, 36, face several charges, including second-degree reckless endangerment, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, and more.

Police said they have been investigating the illegal riding of ATVs and dirt bikes in city streets for the last 6 to 7 weeks.

They said the people riding the vehicles had been doing so in an “extremely reckless manner” and put the safety of other traffic at risk.

The night of June 25, officers were dispatched to the area of Broad and East Main streets for the report of a group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly in the area.

An officer reported seeing about 15 to 20 ATVs and dirt bikes at an area gas station just south of where the report indicated.

As the officer pulled into the parking lot, all of the operators fled in a reckless manner; however, one man was left behind since his dirt bike would not start.

This suspect was detained by the officer; however, he was able to break free from the officers grasp and run over to one of the other riders who had stayed behind. The man hopped onto the other rider’s ATV and both fled the scene.

As the officer was securing the dirt bike that was left behind, police said the group returned and circled him on their vehicles in the parking lot. They taunted the officer, who reported that he felt as if they were doing it to distract him while the group recovered the disabled dirt bike.

The officer radioed for backup. The group fled when they heard other officers respond.

“Over the next several weeks, [the officer] would conduct extensive investigation seeking assistance from brother and sister officers, area businesses with surveillance cameras, and input from community members,” Meriden police said in a news release. “Since many of the riders had masks on as they rode, [the officer’s] efforts are even more commendable and as a result of his investigation, he was able to identify four of the riders that were involved in this incident.”

Ramos, Velazquez-Santiago, Potts and Vega were arrested over the weekend.

All for suspects were set to face a judge on Aug. 25.

