Great Kids: Hartford middle schoolers put on block party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group middle schoolers in Hartford put on a block party in the heart of a neighborhood.

It had everything a good block party needs, including food vendors, inflatable jumping castles, and even a dunk tank.

But the preparation for this all started inside Burr Middle School.

A group of 21 rising 8th graders spent the month of July as part of the “We Lead” program.

The program develops leadership training and event management skills in young students.

Jamaal Folston is one of the co-teachers.

“They learned about the different careers and responsibility, honor within the curriculum. And it teaches them how to do interviews and go out and speak in the community,” Folston said.

They all had to learn how to plan a block party.

They did all the work, made the calls, got the permits, and set everything up.

Basically, the kids said, it was a lot of hard work.

“I’m just amazed by all this work we did,” said Danaya Adams, rising 8th grader.

“A lot of people came, which I’m very happy about because it took a lot of work and hard work,” said Aaliyah Maldonado, rising 8th grader.

The We Lead program is in its second year and it’s bit bigger, too.

The program has more vendors and in the end a bigger turnout.

“I had second thoughts when we did this because thought little people were going to come, but it actually turned out amazing,” Maldonado said.

“I liked how it turned out. It turned out really great. We’ve been practicing for weeks now. All that hard work we did. It turned out great,” said Naj’Aye Thompson, rising 8th grader.

The block party was a success.

But it was the classroom part, the kids said, where they learned the most.

“Responsibility for your actions and leadership to show one another how to act and to just be an inspiration to other people,” said Adams.

“How did this class help you?” Eyewitness News asked.

“It made me more powerful. It made me speak a little bit more and come out of my shell with speaking,” Thompson said.

Powerful and productive, for the kids who put in the work, making this program and this block party a blast!

