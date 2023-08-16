Griswold school district has new daycare program that helps kids learn before and after school

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – The Griswold Public Schools District has a new way for parents to work and still have their children in good hands at the same time.

It’s growing program for children called Wolverines Forward.

“They can do these really hands-on projects to really expand the school day,” said Jaselyn Caviness, extended learning director, Griswold Public Schools.

Wolverines Forward was described as a step up from daycare.

Students do STEM projects, physical activities, and go on field trips, all before and after school.

It’s done with certified staff, even teachers, who help children learn and grow.

“We are a two-parent working household,” said Samantha Couture, a Wolverines Forward parent. “My son needed after school care. We can’t just leave when school is over.”

Wolverines Forward starts early, at 6:30 a.m. That’s two hours before school.

It ends at 6 p.m., three hours after the school day ends.

“[It’s about] being able to help out families and provide affordable childcare option while still having fun with the kids,” Caviness said.

The program has been so successful, according to organizers, that this year it’s expanding to include pre-K students.

“For parents, it will kind of look like a full day,” Caviness explained. “They can drop off at 7 [a.m.], pick up at 5 [p.m.] In between that, they’ll go to their classroom for 2.5 hours and then come back to us.”

Couture, whose 7-year-old son has already been in the program, said she is sending her daughter to the new pre-k program this year.

“Troy has experienced so much and been exposed to so much that I don’t think he would have otherwise been exposed to,” Couture said. “And now, she’s going to be exposed to those same things.”

Wolverines Forward is less expensive than traditional daycare. Organizers said it’s $270 a month, and it’s funded by parents and some grants.

They said it’s been popular. Close to 200 students were enrolled this year.

