Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford mayoral candidates to focus on workers’ issues in 2nd forum in less than 24 hours

The latest forum was scheduled to happen at the Semilla Café and Studio in Hartford at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eight candidates vying for Hartford’s mayorship planned to participate in a second forum in less than 24 hours.

The first happened on Tuesday night and included debate over some hot topics.

The latest forum was scheduled to happen at the Semilla Café and Studio in Hartford at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The plan for the second forum was the answer questions about issues workers face daily.

The candidates include Arunan Arulampalan, Sen. John Fonfara, former Sen. Eric Coleman, Hartford City Council member Nick LeBron, and Hartford community activist J. Stan McCauley.

They will make their case for who should succeed Mayor Luke Bronin, who announced that he won’t seek reelection.

The forum came at a time when the cost of living was high, and many have been living paycheck-to-paycheck.

While Tuesday night, candidates focused on affordable homes, rent prices, homelessness and other housing issues, Wednesday morning they planned to highlight issues workers face.

Candidates planned to take the opportunity to speak with the community about the current economic state and inflation, minimum wage, including sub-minimum wage for tipped workers, as well as address an increasing wealth gap, the growing need for public services, and other pressing issues that concern today’s workers.

The primary is less than a month away on Sept. 14.

Eight candidates vying for Hartford’s mayorship planned to participate in a second forum in less than 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Forum held for mayoral candidates to discuss housing in Hartford
Forum held for mayoral candidates to discuss housing in Hartford

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A muggy & somewhat unsettled pattern continues
Brandon Maynard.
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death

Latest News

Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford mayoral candidates to discuss workers' rights
The latest forum was scheduled to happen at the Semilla Café and Studio in Hartford at 10:15...
VIDEO: Hartford mayoral candidates to focus on workers’ issues in 2nd forum in less than 24 hours
Eight candidates are seeking to replace Mayor Bronin.
Hartford mayoral candidates to attend worker's rights forum
Derby alderman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Derby alderman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack