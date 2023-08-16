Hartford mayoral candidates to focus on workers’ issues in 2nd forum in less than 24 hours

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eight candidates vying for Hartford’s mayorship planned to participate in a second forum in less than 24 hours.

The first happened on Tuesday night and included debate over some hot topics.

The latest forum was scheduled to happen at the Semilla Café and Studio in Hartford at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The plan for the second forum was the answer questions about issues workers face daily.

The candidates include Arunan Arulampalan, Sen. John Fonfara, former Sen. Eric Coleman, Hartford City Council member Nick LeBron, and Hartford community activist J. Stan McCauley.

They will make their case for who should succeed Mayor Luke Bronin, who announced that he won’t seek reelection.

The forum came at a time when the cost of living was high, and many have been living paycheck-to-paycheck.

While Tuesday night, candidates focused on affordable homes, rent prices, homelessness and other housing issues, Wednesday morning they planned to highlight issues workers face.

Candidates planned to take the opportunity to speak with the community about the current economic state and inflation, minimum wage, including sub-minimum wage for tipped workers, as well as address an increasing wealth gap, the growing need for public services, and other pressing issues that concern today’s workers.

The primary is less than a month away on Sept. 14.

Eight candidates vying for Hartford’s mayorship planned to participate in a second forum in less than 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.