Learning more about the Middletown officer attacked by a suspect

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is learning more about the Middletown police officer who was attacked by a man with a hammer.

The attack was caught on body camera video.

That suspect remains behind bars, the office of the inspector general is investigating, and Detective Karli Travis is recovering.

Eyewitness News sat down with Middletown police to talk about her dedication to the community she serves.

“Prior to each shift members from each division are down here,” said Officer Jay Bodell, Community Relations Officer at the Middletown Police Department.

For seven years, Detective Karli Travis has reported for duty in Middletown’s roll call room.

“And we pass on information to the next shift, what happened,” Bodell said.

What happened Saturday morning to Travis was caught on body camera video.

Suspect Winston Tate ran toward her while wielding a hammer.

Travis fired her weapon and survived the attack, but her hand was injured in the struggle.

Tate is facing charges.

Travis is facing scrutiny online, like comments on the body camera video focusing on her gender.

“It cut deep,” said Bodell. “She does her job she does it very well as people have seen but she takes that extra step to do more for the community.”

Travis works in special investigations on some of the most sensitive criminal cases that involve kids.

When she takes a break from casework, Bodell said it’s to run car seat installation clinics.

“Ensuring the safety of children is another one of those things that she’s always doing,” Bodell said.

In the hours before reporting to her midnight shift on Saturday, Travis was at a fundraiser for the department’s youth cadet program, a team building and life skills effort which she leads.

“It’s one of those programs that there’s not a lot of funding for, they work off of donations,” said Bodell.

She trains cadets in the roll call room where every day officers see a banner is hanging on the wall.

“The sign behind me was a saying Sergeant George Dingwall would say at every roll call,” Bodell said. “Come home with your shields or on them. Unfortunately, Sergeant Dingwall reported for work one day and he did not go home.”

A message that could feel routine until a call like this one.

“One wrong move she might not have came home,” said Bodell.

It highlights everything else the community still has in Travis.

“I’m proud to work with her,” Bodell said. “She’s more of a mentor someone especially a young woman or little girl can look up to and say hey I can do that, I can be a police officer too.”

