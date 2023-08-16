Local Shania Twain superfan goes on CBS show ‘Superfan’

Conn. (WFSB) - A local Shania Twain superfan got the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sarah Reinold from Middlebury competed in CBS’s newest gameshow called Superfan, a show where fans compete to prove they are a performer’s biggest fan.

Five superfans are selected to plead their case and play games to beat out the competition. Fans get eliminated along the way until it gets down to two people.

That’s when America decides who the biggest superfan is.

Her episode, which scenters around Shania Twain, shot last year and will air on Wednesday night.

She says she has been a Shania Twain superfan for as long as she could remember.

“I was probably 6 or 7 years old when I started listening to Shania Twain. My sister had actually gotten the Come On Over album right when it was released and I fell in love instantly. I have been listening to her really ever since,” said Reinold.

She says she would also listen to Shania when she was battling breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2018 when I was 28 years old. Her music helped me through that, and her story helped me through that too. If she could get over everything, she was able to overcome, then I could too,” said Reinold.

Shania’s music also inspired her to go on the show.

“If having breast cancer at such a young age has taught me anything it’s to just go for it and to just try something new and that’s exactly what I did and here we are now,” said Reinold.

Reinold also says Shania performed a song on Wednesday’s episode.

“What I will say is she does an amazing performance, and she performs a song. I don’t know if she’s ever performed live on TV before, so you’ll have to tune in to watch because it’s just amazing,” said Reinold.

She says her experience on Superfan will last her a lifetime.

You can see if she becomes Shania Twains biggest superfan Wednesday night on WFSB.

