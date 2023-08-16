Summer Escapes
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child, Meriden police say

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several sexual assault charges following an investigation by police in Meriden.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Mark Anthony Dunn.

Mark Anthony Dunn is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Meriden in Jan. 2023.
Mark Anthony Dunn is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Meriden in Jan. 2023.(Meriden police)

The arrest stemmed from an allegation that he sexually assaulted a child in Jan. 2023.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for the charges of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Dunn was released after he posted a $150,000 bond.

