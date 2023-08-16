Michelle Troconis appears faces judge to try and move court location

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Michelle Troconis, the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, faced a judge Wednesday to try and change where her trial is being held.

Police believe Troconis was involved in the disappearance of New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos back in 2019.

Troconis is worried potential jurors in the Stamford area will be biased because of the media attention this case has had over the last few years.

Her defense team brought psychology expert Dr. Christine Ruva to court on Wednesday to share her knowledge on how publicity effects jurors sitting on a jury.

She is a professor of psychology at the University of South Florida where her focus is cognitive and neural sciences.

During her studies, she found jurors have a difficult time separating the publicity they see before and during the trial from what is presented at trial.

“If jurors are exposed to pretrial publicity before coming to trial, what we find is that the way they interpret and process the trial information Is different from jurors who weren’t exposed to pretrial publicity,” said Dr. Ruva.

There’s also anti defendant pretrial publicity, that’s information whether it’s emotional or factual, that makes the defendant look guilty and paints them in a negative way.

“If they’re exposed to anti defendant pretrial publicity, they view the defendant as not being credible,” said Dr. Ruva.

Troconis is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

