Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A muggy & somewhat unsettled pattern continues
Brandon Maynard.
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death

Latest News

A mother drowned trying to rescue her young son who was being pulled by the current at a...
Mother drowns trying to save son at waterfall, and father rescues another son trapped by boulders
Hartford - WFSB
Hartford mayoral candidates to focus on workers’ issues in 2nd forum in less than 24 hours
Over the last two weeks, more than eight homicides were reported in the city.
VIDEO: NAACP launches initiative to combat Hartford violence
I-91 investigation in Hartford - DOT - WFSB
BREAKING NEWS DESK: Driver crashes car, then disappears on I-91 in Hartford
Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford mayoral candidates to discuss workers' rights