NAACP launches initiative to combat Hartford violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Advocates are coming together to address an uptick in violence this summer in Hartford.

Over the last two weeks, over eight homicides have been reported in Connecticut’s Capitol City.

The Greater Hartford NAACP has announced an initiative to bring the community together and address increasing violence.

It comes in the form of an initiative called ‘Wake Up Wednesday’, which aims to gather individuals and community leaders to collaborate on building a safer future for Hartford.

Corrie Betts, President of the Greater Hartford NAACP, stated, “By joining hands and dedicating our time, we can make a real difference in addressing [our community’s challenges]. ‘Wake Up Wednesdays’ is a platform for action and change.”

Over the last several weeks, investigators have continued to search for a handful of suspects from recent deadly shootings.

An investigator with Hartford police tells us, “We are aggressively investigating all of these incidents around the clock. They are progressing positively”.

The ‘Wake Up Wednesday’ event occurs Wednesday morning at Unity Plaza at 10 a.m.

