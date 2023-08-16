Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

NAACP launches initiative to combat Hartford violence

The Greater Hartford NAACP is launching an initiative to combat violence and foster unity.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Advocates are coming together to address an uptick in violence this summer in Hartford.

Over the last two weeks, over eight homicides have been reported in Connecticut’s Capitol City.

The Greater Hartford NAACP has announced an initiative to bring the community together and address increasing violence.

It comes in the form of an initiative called ‘Wake Up Wednesday’, which aims to gather individuals and community leaders to collaborate on building a safer future for Hartford.

Corrie Betts, President of the Greater Hartford NAACP, stated, “By joining hands and dedicating our time, we can make a real difference in addressing [our community’s challenges]. ‘Wake Up Wednesdays’ is a platform for action and change.”

Over the last several weeks, investigators have continued to search for a handful of suspects from recent deadly shootings.

An investigator with Hartford police tells us, “We are aggressively investigating all of these incidents around the clock. They are progressing positively”.

The ‘Wake Up Wednesday’ event occurs Wednesday morning at Unity Plaza at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A muggy & somewhat unsettled pattern continues
Brandon Maynard.
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A muggy & somewhat unsettled pattern continues
He is charged with shooting a security guard at a Manchester shopping mall.
Mall shooting suspect in court
Eight candidates are seeking to replace Mayor Bronin.
Hartford mayoral candidates to attend worker's rights forum
He faces charges from 2021 when he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.
Litchfield volunteer EMT faces sexual assault charges