Norwich police search for bank robbery suspect

By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after two bank robberies in Norwich on Tuesday.

Authorities said CorePlus Credit Union and Liberty Bank, both on Salem Turnpike, were robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police shared a photo of a man who they believe was involved. He was last seen on Salem Turnpike near Briar Lane.

Norwich police believe this man was involved in 2 bank robberies on Tuesday.
Norwich police believe this man was involved in 2 bank robberies on Tuesday.(Norwich Police Department)

Norwich police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

