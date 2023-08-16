Norwich police search for bank robbery suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after two bank robberies in Norwich on Tuesday.

Authorities said CorePlus Credit Union and Liberty Bank, both on Salem Turnpike, were robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police shared a photo of a man who they believe was involved. He was last seen on Salem Turnpike near Briar Lane.

Norwich police believe this man was involved in 2 bank robberies on Tuesday. (Norwich Police Department)

Norwich police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

